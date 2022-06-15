Chicago Bears offensive line update

Free agent pick up Dakota Dozier, who had been working in with the starters at right guard for the Chicago Bears, was carted off the practice field at Halas Hall yesterday with a leg injury, so that meant Sam Mustipher received the bulk of those right guard reps today. The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs mentioned it could be a torn ACL for Dozier this morning on his WSCR radio spot.

Over at left guard the Bears gave Cody Whitehair the day off, and it was “for a good reason,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. Some Instagram sleuthing seems like he may have been excused for the birth of his child. With Whitehair out that gave rookie Zach Thomas some work with the starters and he took advantage of it.

“I thought (Thomas) did nice in terms of functioning in there,” coach Eberflus said via The Athletic. “I didn’t see a lot of mental errors. I’m sure he was excited to be in there. I thought he did a nice job.”

The injury to Dozier could prompt the Bears to add another veteran guard, if could give Mustipher the time he needs to establish himself as a starter, or it could be what Thomas needs to prove he’s worthy of a shot. Thomas, a college tackle, has also spent time working at right guard during some earlier OTAs and minicamp practices.

The sixth-round pick from San Diego State wasn’t the only rookie to get some run with the ones as the starting left tackle continues to be Braxton Jones, their fifth rounder from Southern Utah State. But Illinois center Doug Kramer, another sixth-round selection, was lined up with the ones for most of the day as starter Lucas Patrick was given the day off during the team portion of practice.

The starting right tackle continues to be second year pro Larry Borom, which means Chicago’s 2021 second-round draft pick, Teven Jenkins, is still the second string right tackle. Yesterday coach Flus remarked that everything in on the table along their o-line to get the best five on the field for the regular season, but today he said that Jenkins will not move inside to guard, because right tackle is “what he’s focusing on.”

The Bears have one more day scheduled in this mandatory minicamp, then they’ll be off until training camp kicks off in late July.