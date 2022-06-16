The Bear’s Den, June 16, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Cody Whitehair excused from Bears practice; Robert Quinn remains a no-show - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears guard Cody Whitehair was excused from mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, while defensive end Robert Quinn’s unexcused absence stretched into another day at Halas Hall.

3 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including a ‘cold-weather’ offense and Trevis Gipson’s comfort – Chicago Tribune - 3 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including Ryan Griffin envisioning a ‘cold-weather’ offense and Trevis Gipson’s comfort.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears veteran minicamp Day 2 recap: Justin Fields & the offense bounce back - CHGO - In this episode, the guys recap the second day of Chicago Bears veteran minicamp including the offense bouncing back after a rough first day.

Bears minicamp observations: Justin Fields, offense sharp on Day 2 - RSN - Justin Fields and the offense had nowhere to go but up after Tuesday’s rough outing. They bounced back in a big way on Day 2 of minicamp.

Bears Minicamp: Matt Eberflus Wants Justin Fields Reacting Naturally - On Tap Sports Net - After the Chicago Bears ended practice on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus spoke with reporters regarding how it went.

Urlacher reflects on why it was so hard to play Rodgers - 670 The Score - On the Wednesday edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Hall of Fame linebacker and Bears legend Brian Urlacher reflected on why it was so difficult playing against Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

As Bears evaluate O-line, Teven Jenkins lost in the shuffle - 670 The Score - A second-round pick of the Bears in 2021, tackle Teven Jenkins seems to be lacking favor from Chicago’s new regime, as he has been working with the second-team offensive line recently.

Bears turn to pair of DEs with Robert Quinn out - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn’s continued absence from mandatory minicamp has given the Bears even more reason to watch two defensive ends: third-year player Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Why didn’t Devin Funchess work out with the Carolina Panthers? - Pride Of Detroit - Funchess is now a Detroit Lion. But before we can project what he can do here, let’s figure out why the former second-round pick never earned a second contract with the Panthers.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Ron Rivera: We're not trading Terry McLaurin - ProFootballTalk - Rivera said today that a trade is not even something the Commanders would entertain.

Khalil Mack calls Week 1 vs. Raiders "just another game" - ProFootballTalk - Mack said he knows Raiders fans won’t be cheering for him anymore, but his sole focus is on getting ready with his own team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears offensive line update - Windy City Gridiron - Free agent pick up Dakota Dozier, who had been working in with the starters at right guard for the Chicago Bears, was carted off the practice field at Halas Hall yesterday with a leg injury, so...

Wiltfong: What could the Bears running game look like in 2022? - Windy City Gridiron - There’s been a lot of discussion about the Chicago Bears moving to a Shanahan-like offensive philosophy in 2022 under first year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and that should sync up well with...

Berckes: The Bears Hopium Den - Women in Sports Media - Windy City Gridiron - JB is joined by Taylor and Stacey to give their perspective on content creation

THE RULES

