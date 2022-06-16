 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears honor Brian Piccolo on the anniversary of his death

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Chicago Bears Running Back Brian Piccolo

Today was the final day of the Chicago Bears’ mandatory minicamp, but it also coincided with the 52nd anniversary of Brian Piccolo’s death, so the team wanted to honor the player that has meant so much to the franchise.

The Bears planned to do this on the 50th anniversary, but that was the COVID year that altered so many usual activities.

Piccolo’s family, including his widow and three daughters, were in attendance at Halas Hall today.

Head coach Matt Eberflus talked to his team about Piccolo’s courage and what a great teammate he was during their morning meeting on Thursday. Then during Eberflus’ post practice press conference the 1969 George Halas Courage Award that was won by Gale Sayers, but then given by Sayers to Piccolo, was displayed on the podium.

Piccolo lost his battle to cancer at just 26-years old and for information about the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund you can click here, https://brianpiccolofund.org/.

