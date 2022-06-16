Bears honor Brian Piccolo on the anniversary of his death

Today was the final day of the Chicago Bears’ mandatory minicamp, but it also coincided with the 52nd anniversary of Brian Piccolo’s death, so the team wanted to honor the player that has meant so much to the franchise.

On this day 52 years ago we lost Brian Piccolo.



Today, all 90 players are wearing 41 to honor him. pic.twitter.com/OFLIfKAJoJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2022

The Bears planned to do this on the 50th anniversary, but that was the COVID year that altered so many usual activities.

Piccolo’s family, including his widow and three daughters, were in attendance at Halas Hall today.

Head coach Matt Eberflus talked to his team about Piccolo’s courage and what a great teammate he was during their morning meeting on Thursday. Then during Eberflus’ post practice press conference the 1969 George Halas Courage Award that was won by Gale Sayers, but then given by Sayers to Piccolo, was displayed on the podium.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus and to his left is the 1969 George Halas Courage Award. pic.twitter.com/M5IBeUv5MV — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) June 16, 2022

Piccolo lost his battle to cancer at just 26-years old and for information about the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund you can click here, https://brianpiccolofund.org/.