The Bear’s Den, June 17, 2022

Hub Arkush: Four Bears who could surprise in 2022 – Shaw Local - We all know the core players the Bears need to see progression from in 2022, but Hub Arkush looks at four under-the-radar names that could have breakout seasons.

Bears honor Piccolo on 52nd anniversary of his passing - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears commemorated the 52nd anniversary of former running back Brian Piccolo’s passing by having all their players wear No. 41 at practice and welcoming his family to Halas Hall for a special visit.

Bears help wanted: No experience necessary - Chicago Sun-Times - From cornerback Kyler Gordon to safety Jaquan Brisker to wide receiver Velus Jones to left tackle Braxton Jones, rookies already are getting a prime chance to play in 2022 — and coach Matt Eberflus is looking for more.

Bears break camp, coach issues message: ‘Put your track shoes on’ - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s not just that Eberflus wants his players to be quicker — though, of course, he does — as much as he wants his players to know that there’s a standard he will measure them against.

Chicago Bears: 3 things we learned at final minicamp - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears players all wore No. 41 at minicamp practice to honor the late Brian Piccolo, who died 52 years ago Thursday.

On this day 52 years ago we lost Brian Piccolo.



Today, all 90 players are wearing 41 to honor him. pic.twitter.com/OFLIfKAJoJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2022

Chicago Bears: Coach tells players to ‘get track shoes ready’ - Chicago Tribune - When the Chicago Bears reunite for training camp, players better be ready for high intensity practices heading into the regular season.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Veteran Minicamp Recap: Can Braxton Jones Win the Job at Left Tackle? - CHGO - Today on the CHGO Bears Podcast the guys break down Day 3 of the Chicago Bears veteran mini-camp. Can Rookie lineman Braxton Jones win the starting Left Tackle Spot?

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Mario Edwards Jr. - CHGO - Mario Edwards Jr. needs to show the Chicago Bears improvement. Here’s his 2022 outlook.

Chicago Bears minicamp: Nicholas Moreano’s Notes from Day 2 - CHGO - The Bears wrapped up their second practice of veteran minicamp. Nicholas Moreano shares his notebook from the day at Halas Hall.

Bears minicamp observations: Justin Fields delivers in red zone - RSN - Justin Fields had another solid day as the Bears wrapped up mandatory minicamp.

What Braxton Jones learned playing on Bears starting offensive line - RSN - The fifth-round draft pick admits he was a bit surprised when he first got the call to play with the starters, but since then he’s been learning a lot.

How Bears’ Velus Jones Jr. is building bond with Justin Fields - RSN - A lot is riding on the Justin Fields-Velus Jones Jr. connection.

Bears honor legacy of Brian Piccolo in practice - 670 The Score - All Chicago Bears players donned No. 41 jerseys during practice Thursday as they honored the life and legacy of the late, great Brian Piccolo.

Arlington Heights, Braxton Jones, Etc. – Five Thoughts for a Thursday in June - Da Bears Blog - Because I only use Twitter for golf-related stuff this time of year, here are some quick hit thoughts about what’s happening around the Chicago Bears as teams prepare for their only “vacation time” of the season.

Ranking all the Bears’ crises in June - 670 The Score - There’s nothing like panicking about a football team’s minicamp performance in June, so let’s run through the exercise for the Bears as they have plenty of question marks.

Packers accelerate payment schedule of Aaron Rodgers's $40.8 million roster bonus - ProFootballTalk - The deal includes a 2022 roster bonus of $40.8 million. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the payment previously was due to be made on December 31. That has now changed. Rodgers will receive $20.8 million by June 20, and the remaining $20 million by September 30.

Kyle Sloter, Victor Bolden lead All-USFL team - ProFootballTalk - With the USFL season coming to an end, players will soon be free to sign with NFL teams. And the All-USFL team, released today, is likely to produce at least a few players who will be in NFL training camps.

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys docked an OTA day in 2023 for physical practices - ProFootballTalk - For the second consecutive offseason, the NFL Management Council has disciplined the Cowboys for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s rules governing offseason work.

Nick Caserio brushes off possibility of the Deshaun Watson trade being undone - ProFootballTalk - Houston G.M. Nick Caserio, appearing Thursday on SportsRadio 610, was asked about the possibility of the Browns getting out of the trade, months after the fact.

Wiltfong: Bears honor Brian Piccolo on the anniversary of his death - Windy City Gridiron - Today was the final day of the Chicago Bears’ mandatory minicamp, but it also coincided with the 52nd anniversary of Brian Piccolo’s death, so the team wanted to honor the player that has meant so much to the franchise.

