Bear & Balanced: Examining the legacy of 3 former Bears

On our latest Bear & Balanced Podcast, Jeff “JB” Berckes and I examined the legacy of the three high profile Chicago Bears to leave the franchise this offseason; Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, and Allen Robinson.

Hicks recently inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, A-Rob signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players were a big part of Chicago’s 2018 NFC North Championship team, and all three left their mark on the franchise in their own way.

In order to determine the place of all three players in the Bears’ franchise history, we used WCG’s Top 100 Chicago Bears Player list that we compiled in 2019.

You can check out the podcast version of our discussion here.

Be sure to subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel wherever you get your pods, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

For more on the legacies of these three players, be sure to check out JB’s articles here.

And here’s the video version of the podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron channel that we recorded last night.

2nd City Gridiron is our brand new video home, and once we hit 1,000 subscribers on that channel we’ll be sending a Bears swag box out to one lucky fan, so hit the link and help us grow that brand!