The Bear’s Den, June 02, 2022

Can Justin Fields and the Bears be this year’s Bengals? Mailbag, Part 1 - The Athletic - The Bengals went from one of the NFL’s worst teams to the Super Bowl in just one season. Can the Bears do the same?

Lester Wiltfong joins with the CHGO Podcast Crew to discuss reasonable expectations for Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears defense - CHGO - Khari Thompson from WEEI and Lester Wiltfong Jr. from Windy City Gridiron join the show to discuss Akiem Hicks joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and look back on some of Hicks’ best moments in Chicago.

Bears salary cap breakdown entering 2022 season - Bears Wire - Where do the Bears stand in terms of the salary cap entering the summer? Here’s a quick breakdown of Chicago’s cap situation.

Projecting Justin Fields’ stats with Dak Prescott, Josh Allen as guides - RSN - What should we expect from Justin Fields in Year 2? Perhaps the two quarterbacks he was compared to coming out of college can lend a hand.

A Look at the 2022 Chicago Bears Gambling Odds, in Early June - Da Bears Blog - DraftKings Sportsbook has updated their odds for the coming season, and this is a good opportunity to see where they project the Chicago Bears and where value can be found.

RIP Marion Barber III

Former Bears, Cowboys running back Marion Barber found dead in his apartment - ProFootballTalk - Barber was 38.

Former Bears RB Marion Barber III dies - Chicago Sun-Times - Barber backed up the Bears’ Matt Forte in 2011, rushing 114 times for 422 yards and six touchdowns.

Leonard Floyd had ankle surgery this offseason - ProFootballTalk - “It was part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it,” Floyd said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Wiltfong: Jaylon Johnson on running with the twos, ‘I don’t see it as a problem’ - Windy City Gridiron - Last week there was a mini-kerfuffle brought up when it was reported that corner Jaylon Johnson, who has started all 28 of the games he’s played in as a member of the Chicago Bears, was starting...

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: Summer top 50 big board - Windy City Gridiron - Who are the top 50 players on Windy City Gridiron’s lead draft analyst’s board?

