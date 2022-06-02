Chicago Bears Salary Cap Check

The Chicago Bears have had a modest offseason in adding free agents due to some salary cap issues from the previous regime, but they made a few transactions to give themselves wiggle room if any necessary moves were to become available before the 2022 season started.

The June 1st releases of both Danny Trevathan and Tarik Cohen have officially processed, so Over The Cap has updated the salary cap figures for all 32 teams. The Bears picked up a little over $8 million by letting those two players go, and they currently stand around $22.2 million in available 2022 cap space.

That’s the fifth most in the league as of June 2, 2022.

That previous regime aided the Bears into having the second most in dead money right now at $56.1 million, and that whopping dead money figure contributes to the Bears being dead last in the NFL with an active spending of just $131,551,642 for this season.

The Bears have some rookies to sign still, and some players may be released, so that number will fluctuate a bit.

But there could also be some veterans cut around the league with the ability to step in as an immediate upgrade for the Bears (I’m looking at you, Right Guard), and with $22.2 million available that option could be there for GM Ryan Poles.

Then again, Poles and the Bears do seem content in riding with their younger players while waiting for 2023 to make a splash.

As it stands right now, Chicago’s $99.6 million in 2023 salary cap space is tops by nearly $30 million over the second place Seahawks.

There’s still nearly 2 months before training camp, and over 3 months until week 1 of the regular season, so the current regime will have time to evaluate what they still need before sending Justin Fields out there against live competition.