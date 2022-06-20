The Bear’s Den, June 20, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Tune by Denmaster Ken. Photos by Mrs. Denmaster Ken on a trip she took with her BFF to Yellowstone a couple of years ago.

RIP MOON

Sportswriter John ‘Moon’ Mullin dies after cancer bout - Chicago Sun-Times - John “Moon” Mullin, who covered the Bears for decades and this month set local records for hospital visitors as he fought the ravages of Stage IV pancreatic cancer, died Sunday at age 74.

John ‘Moon’ Mullin: Longtime Chicago Bears reporter dies - Chicago Tribune - John Mullin, a longtime sports writer who for decades covered the Chicago Bears for the Tribune and other publications, dies at 74.

BEARRRSSSS

Bears GM Ryan Poles looks for building blocks; Ryan Pace didn’t leave him much - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have just three players who have proved they’ll be part of their future. Other than that, there are many hopefuls who need to solidify their status this season.

Bears QB Justin Fields thinks we can handle the truth. Imagine that. - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback, ignoring years of Halas Hall rah-rahing, says the offense has a long way to go.

Column: Braxton Jones ready to battle for Chicago Bears job - Chicago Tribune - Fifth-round pick Braxton Jones surprisingly got a look at left tackle this spring, but he’s ready to battle for the Chicago Bears job in camp.

Hoge’s Bears Things: The best and worst of the offseason program - CHGO - Matt Eberflus’ first offseason as Chicago Bears head coach is in the books. And as NFL offseasons go, Eberflus experienced it all — there were good practices, there were bad practices, there were players let go, there was a player holding out, and there was even a slap on the wrist from the league for practicing…

CHGO Bears Podcast: Why Louis Riddick’s Chicago Bears Take is Wrong: The Bears Won’t Be the NFL’s Worst Team - CHGO - In today’s episode, the guys debunk Louis Riddick’s take that the Chicago Bears will be the worst team in the league.

Justin Fields’ progress highlights five Bears minicamp takeaways - RSN - The Bears finished mandatory minicamp and are gone for the summer. Josh Schrock breaks down what we learned from the last three days at Halas Hall.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Devon Allen keeps winning 110 meter hurdles races - ProFootballTalk - Whether Eagles receiver Devon Allen becomes a successful NFL player remains to be seen. He continues to be a successful track performer.

Browns reportedly are exploring sites for a new stadium - ProFootballTalk - The last time the Browns wanted a new stadium, it didn’t end well. The Browns reportedly want a new stadium.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears Report from the Line For Line Podcast - Windy City Gridiron - With the Chicago Bears finishing up their mandatory minicamp last week the "dead period" in the NFL is officially upon us. The Bears will have have some down time before having to report for...

THE RULES

