Bear & Balanced: Recapping Chicago’s OTAs and Minicamp

You guys can check out a brand new Bear & Balanced podcast from Jeff Berckes and I right here where we dive into the buzz surrounding the Chicago Bears’ OTAs and minicamps that are now concluded.

We even managed to work it up with our usual in-season format found here.

Intro: We talked a bit about the recent passing of John “Moon” Mullin.

Rookie fifth round pick Braxton Jones has been the surprise of the offseaosn program so far in running as the starting left tackle,

Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — follow us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and in this segment we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. JB hit on the Brian Piccolo day the Bears recently had, and I brought up a Tweet by our guy Jacob Infante about the defensive ends on the roster, which led to some Robert Quinn discussion.

Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number and/or statistic that caught our eye and this week I had the number 41 (Piccolo's jersey) and JB's numbers were Chicago's salary cap situation.

The 3 Bears: In this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right from the offseason program at Halas Hall. These categories saw us mention 4 different defensive backs, head coach Matt Eberflus, and o-lineman Teven Jenkins.

The Fields Report: We'll wrap things up with some thoughts on Justin Fields.

