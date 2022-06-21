The Bear’s Den, June 21, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 1 - San Francisco 49ers - CHGO - In this episode, the guys break down the Chicago Bears’ Week 1 opponent the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Khyiris Tonga - CHGO - Khyiris Tonga impressed as a rookie, but he will need to evolve his game to fit the Chicago Bears’ new defense. Here is Tonga’s 2022 preview.

Bears minicamp winners, losers: Justin Fields trending up after offseason | RSN - Justin Fields is trending up while Teven Jenkins’ career might be arriving at an early crossroads. Josh Schrock looks at who is trending up and who is trending down after Bears minicamp.

Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster projection after mandatory minicamp - Bears Wire - Following the Bears’ offseason program, here’s a look at our updated 53-man roster projections heading into the summer.

Winners and losers following Chicago Bears’ offseason program - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears wrapped their offseason program, and we’re taking a look at the winners and losers from offseason workouts.

Working Through Some Hypothetical Summertime Trades for the Chicago Bears - Bleacher Nation - How Should the Bears Approach What’s Left of the Offseason?

Don’t Be Surprised When Braxton Jones is the Chicago Bears Starting Left Tackle - Bleacher Nation - And it sure sounds like the team is giving him a fair shot to win that starting job. With good reason, too.

Bears working with officials to build better discipline - 670 The Score - The Bears welcomed NFL head referee Craig Wrolstad and his officiating crew to their veteran minicamp last week as part of the team’s effort to build better discipline.

The Chicago Bears look to stay fit for the future of the NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - The team’s ownership faces a big call on a stadium deal as trends in the league lead to

Ndamukong Suh wants to keep playing - ProFootballTalk - “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” Suh said on ESPN on Monday, via Adam Schefter.

Mike Vrabel says first-round receiver Treylon Burks has been "unavailable" at minicamp - ProFootballTalk - Burks had to sit out at Organized Team Activities as he dealt with problems related to asthma, and he has missed practices in minicamp as well.

Chicago sports: Looking back on the golden era of sports writing - Chicago Tribune - Chicago was known as the “city of losers” in 1976, not by outsiders but by ourselves. But the next 25 years would bring massive changes, writes Paul Sullivan.

Wiltfong: Could the Bears receiving corps perform better than a year ago? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears didn’t do anything to bolster their receiving corps around second year quarterback Justin Fields, because they didn't sign any big name wide outs or draft any with their first two...

WCG’s 2022 NFC North top 50: Nos. 41-50 - Windy City Gridiron - In the first article of a six-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the top 50 players in the NFC North heading into 2022, starting with the players ranked 41-50

