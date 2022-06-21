Bears place Dakota Dozier on IR, sign Jayson Stanley

On Tuesday the Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on injured reserve and they signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to take his place on the 90-man offseason roster.

Dozier, who was rotating in as the starting right guard with Sam Mustipher all offseason, injured his knee last week during mandatory minicamp.

The 25-year old Stanley was originally an undrafted free agent from Georgia by the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He spent some practice squad time with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers, with his only regular season action coming in Seattle during the 2020 where he appeared in 8 games mostly on special teams.

While at Georgia the 6’2”, 209 pounder played wide receiver, but his athleticism led the Falcons to pick him up and convert him to corner. At his pro day he ran a 4.46 forty, so his speed has kept him bouncing around the NFL, but he’s a longshot to make the Bears 53-man roster.