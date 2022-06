Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule at Halas Hall

On Tuesday morning, the Bears revealed the schedule for their 2022 training camp, which will again take place at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. It will run from July 26 to August 21.

Some of the more notable tidbits include:

11 practices open to the public

This year’s Bears Family Fest is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Central time on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Soldier Field (ticket information TBD)

All tickets for all the other open training camp practices will be made available at ChicagoBears.com/camp starting on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m. Central.

Fans can select up to four tickets per practice, based on availability. There won’t be a lottery for tickets, and all will be distributed onto mobile devices.

On that note, here is Chicago’s upcoming training camp schedule laid out in full.

*Note: All practices without a qualifier are open to fans

Bears 2022 training camp schedule