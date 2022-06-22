The Bears Hopium Den: International Fans of Mystery

Welcome back in to The Bears Hopium Den, a limited summer series focusing on the state of the Chicago Bears fanbase. We’re continuing the series with a focus on international fans. Heidi from Mexico, Ciaran from Ireland, and Andrew from Australia join the show to give their thoughts on international fandom. Listen in to hear all about their relationship with the Chicago Bears, their favorite players, and more.

This series aims to explore fandom from different angles, perspectives, and backgrounds. Join us each week as we hear from fellow Bears fans through the summer.

