The Bear’s Den, June 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears minicamp review: Solving O-line issues key to Justin Fields' growth - RSN - The Bears need to find answers to their offensive line questions or else they won't be able to get a true evaluation of Justin Fields' development.

Bears place Dakota Dozier on IR, sign DB Jayson Stanley - RSN - Ryan Poles made a couple of roster moves early on Tuesday.

Report: Former Bear Signing Larry Ogunjobi to Sign With Steelers - Bleacher Nation - Once thought of as a future anchor for Matt Eberflus' defense in Chicago, Larry Ogunjobi is instead heading to Pittsburgh.

Ryan Poles rolling out Bears' new data-driven approach - 670 The Score - First-year Bears general manager Ryan Poles is showcasing how he embraces data and analytics for his football operations department, which is part of a new approach for the organization.

Chiefs say goodbye to one analytics specialist, hello to another - Arrowhead Pride - The Chicago Bears hired Krithi Chandrakasan away from the Chiefs to become their director of football analytics. Chandrakasan’s final title with the Chiefs was “senior data scientist.” He had worked his way up to the title after joining Kansas City in September of 2019. Chandrakasan likely had a good relationship with Ryan Poles, the former Chiefs personnel man who landed the general manager role with the Bears.

Bears will report to training camp on July 26 - 670 The Score - The Bears will report to training camp on July 26 and hold their first practice on July 27, the team announced Tuesday. They’ll have 11 practices at Halas Hall that are open to the public.

Bears set training camp schedule - Chicago Sun-Times - Eleven of the Bears’ training camp practices at Halas Hall will be open to the public.

Bears put G Dakota Dozier on IR with season-ending knee injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Signed to a one-year contract in March, Dozier was rotating at the right guard position with Sam Mustipher during offseason practices.

Bears hire 8 staff members - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears rounded out their football staff in anticipation of the start of training camp next month, announcing eight new hires.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 2 - Green Bay Packers - CHGO - In this episode, the guys take a look at the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 opponent - the Green Bay Packers and share what you need to know.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Justin Jones - CHGO - Defensive lineman Justin Jones is aiming to make a difference in Chicago during his first season with the Bears. Here’s his 2022 preview.

Chicago Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule - Bears Wire - The Bears have announced their 2022 training camp schedule, which includes 11 practices open to fans.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

An early look at the Detroit Lions’ 2022 roster bubble - Pride Of Detroit - After minicamp, who’s in and who’s out?

POLISH SAUSAGE

The Deshaun Watson settlement amounts are confidential but someone surely will blab, eventually - ProFootballTalk - Watson, who just last week strongly suggested he would not settle the cases, has reached an agreement with all but four of the now-24 plaintiffs.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Silverstein: Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame case is better than you think - Windy City Gridiron - WCG historian and PF HOF analyst Jack Silverstein offers five steps to help Steve McMichael’s HOF campaign.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears announce 2022 training camp schedule at Halas Hall - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s how the Bears will tackle their main warmup for the 2022 NFL season.

Wiltfong: Bears place Dakota Dozier on IR, sign Jayson Stanley - Windy City Gridiron - On Tuesday the Chicago Bears placed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on injured reserve and they signed defensive back Jayson Stanley to take his place on the 90-man offseason roster.

WCG’s 2022 NFC North top 50: Nos. 31-40 - Windy City Gridiron - In the second article of a six-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the top 50 players in the NFC North heading into 2022.

