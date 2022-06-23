Grade the entire Bears’ offseason so far

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Whether you call it a rebuild or a reset, the 2022 Chicago Bears looks incredibly different than just one year ago. Big changes were coming when the franchise fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, but the new regime of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus has turned the roster more than most imagined.

Chicago elected to let just about every one of their free agents walk, with the only returners being safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, long snapper Patrick Scales, and ERFA o-linemen Sam Mustipher and Lachavious Simmons. Over 30 veterans from the 2021 team were cut, traded, or allowed to sign elsewhere.

The Bears have added over 20 veteran free agents this year, they drafted 11 players, plus added another 15 rookies as undrafted free agents.

For a look at all the player transactions the Bears have made this year you can click here.

When considering your letter grade for Chicago’s offseason thus far in the SB Nation Reacts’ poll below, think about the all the moves the Bears have made. The front office, their new scouts, the operations department, the coaching staff, the players, the training staff, and the analytics team.

Give us your vote for the overall grade, but then give us more detail in the comment section.

