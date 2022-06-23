The Bear’s Den, June 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

RIP TONY SIRAGUSA & JAYLON FERGUSON

Former NFL Player and TV Personality Tony Siragusa Passes at 55 - Bleacher Nation - Known for his work on the defensive line and later with Fox's NHL coverage, "Goose" has passed away at age 55.

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 - Baltimore Beatdown - It’s a tragic day

Ravens announce Jaylon Ferguson has passed away - Baltimore Beatdown - Ferguson was 26-years-old and preparing for his fourth NFL season

Bears roster projection and lingering questions for training camp - The Athletic - Based on what we saw in OTAs and minicamp, an updated Bears 53-man roster projection and where questions remain ahead of training camp.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 3 - Houston Texans - CHGO - Here's e an in-depth look at the Houston Texans and what you should know about the Chicago Bears Week 3 opponent.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: James O'Shaughnessy - CHGO - Tight end James O'Shaughnessy is entering his first year with the Chicago Bears. Here's his 2022 season preview.

Bears' budding secondary has potential to be a big strength - 670 The Score - The Bears solidified their secondary by adding cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker with a pair of second-round picks, potentially making their defensive backfield a big strength.

8 toughest cuts from our latest Bears roster projection - Bears Wire - Here were the toughest cuts from our latest Bears 53-man roster prediction, which include some veterans and undrafted rookies.

Larry Ogunjobi signing with Steelers shows Bears missed opportunity | RSN - The Steelers took a one-year, low-risk gamble on Larry Ogunjobi. A move the Bears should have made long ago. Ken’s Note: Dear Josh; You are not actually a “Bears Insider,” you are a dude recently hired from San Francisco so let me ‘splain the difference between a rebuilding team that CANNOT afford to miss on a big-money free agent offering “huge, multi-year guaranteed money to a dude who can’t pass a physical” and a well-established playoff team signing him to a moderate one year prove-it deal. If you can’t tell the difference between those two organizations, perhaps it’s time to go back to California.

Can Darnell Mooney become star wide receiver Justin Fields needs? - RSN - The Bears’ wide receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired, but a big leap from Darnell Mooney and a consistent contribution from Velus Jones Jr. can make the unit better than expected.

The Commanders would appreciate it if you quit pointing out what a mess the organization was until recently - ProFootballTalk - The Washington Commanders, still embroiled in controversies arising from years of dysfunction within the organization, are getting a little miffed at the fact that insufficient bouquets are being thrown their way because of progress the team has made over the past two year, with a proverbial gun to their head.

WCG’s 2022 NFC North top 50: Nos. 21-30 - Windy City Gridiron - In the third article of a six-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the top 50 players in the NFC North heading into 2022.

Silverstein: Surprise! Steve McMichael was an all-time NFL sack artist - Windy City Gridiron - WCG historian Jack Silverstein on Mongo’s best HOF credential.

Berkes’ Bears Hopium Den: International Fans of Mystery - Windy City Gridiron - Host JB is joined by three international friends to talk all things Bears as the summer series rolls along

