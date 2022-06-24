The Bear’s Den, June 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Wide Receivers to Watch Out for in The 2023 NFL Draft - The Irish Bears Network - The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rear view window and one of the key topics on a yearly basis surrounds the Wide Receiver position. In 2022, there was a good amount of depth in the NFL Draft with no true #1 bonafide wide receiver prospect. In 2022, the Wide Receiver market has shifted drastically.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 4 - New York Giants - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share what you need to know about the Chicago Bears’ Week 4 opponent - the New York Giants.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Ryan Griffin - CHGO - Tight end Ryan Griffin provides the Chicago Bears a veteran presence at the position. Here’s what to expect from Griffin in 2022.

Why Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker are vital to Bears’ defense in 2022 - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are trying to fix a secondary that was torn apart at the seams last year. Enter: Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

Brian Urlacher Likes the Matt Eberflus Hire (And I’m Laughing Nervously) - Bleacher Nation - I hope Brian Urlacher’s co-sign of new Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus isn’t some kiss of death.

Dannehy: Bears Should Kick Jenkins Inside - Da Bears Blog - Before officially demoting Teven Jenkins to the second team, Matt Eberflus and the offensive coaching staff should try him at right guard.

Darnell Mooney On Matt Nagy’s Time With The Chicago Bears: Let’s Get This Over With - On Tap Sports Net - Darnell Mooney recently spoke about his upcoming third season, Matt Nagy, the Chicago Bears, and how Matt Eberflus is doing as head coach.

Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over his comparison of Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes - ProFootballTalk - “I got death threats from every social media — every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said. “Which is ridiculous. Which I love it, you know?”

Wiltfong: Grade the entire Bears’ offseason so far - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

WCG’s 2022 NFC North top 50: Nos. 11-20 - Windy City Gridiron - In the fourth article of a roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the top 50 players in the NFC North heading into 2022.

