WCG’s 2022 NFC North top 50: Nos. 1-10

The 2022 NFL season is drawing nearer, and it figures to be an even more unpredictable season than the league typically has.

With so many star players changing teams — especially in the AFC — there’s very little clarity as to which teams will make the playoffs, much less the Super Bowl. This time of year provides a fun opportunity to rank and predict to your heart’s content, as each team still has an undefeated record, and none of the players have made any bad regular season plays.

As the NFL Network has done their player consensus Top 100 ranking each year, Windy City Gridiron’s staff has put together a roundtable over the last few seasons of the best players in the NFC North. With plenty of contributions to this year’s ballot and the departures of Davante Adams, Khalil Mack and other notable players within the division, the rankings proved to be more varied than ever before.

Before we get started, let’s set up the ground rules. Each WCG participant was asked to send their top 35 players in the NFC North. A player’s ranking determined how many points they would receive (35 points for first, 34 points for second, etc.), and the total points were added up to create the rankings.

We’re in the home stretch, so let’s finish this list off!

10. Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell (235 points)

High: 3 (Sunderbruch)

Low: 22 (Schmitz)

Last year: N/R

The highest riser up this year’s list, Campbell practically came out of nowhere and was thrust into stardom.

Campbell was a June signing the Packers made after the draft had long been concluded, and he stepped into the starting lineup for a career year. He had 148 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions, the former of which placing 7th in the NFL. He was named a first-team All-Pro and gave Green Bay some much-needed stability at the linebacker position.

9. Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter (247 points)

High: 4 (Schmitz)

Low: 29 (Salo)

Last year: 10

Hunter hasn’t just been bit by the injury bug; he’s been devoured by it.

Despite only playing in 7 games in the last two seasons, Hunter is still one of the league’s most efficient pass-rushers when healthy. He had 6 sacks in 7 games before suffering a torn pectoral muscle, and if he can manage to stay on the field, he’s a dangerous rusher who’s still among the NFL’s best.

8. Packers DL Kenny Clark (253 points)

High: 5 (Sunderbruch)

Low: 17 (Zeglinski)

Last year: 15

You know what you’re getting in Clark, and what you’re getting is a powerful interior defender who can create pressure up the middle.

Clark earned his second Pro Bowl berth after notching 48 tackles, 4 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. He’s never been the flashiest guy out there, but he’s solidified himself as arguably the best nose tackle in the game with years of consistent play.

7. Lions C Frank Ragnow (269 points)

High: 5 (Schmitz)

Low: 15 (Ramachandran)

Last year: 11

Ragnow suffered a tough break with a season-ending toe injury, but his film prior to getting hurt was unreal.

He finished his 4 games not allowing a single sack or being called for a single penalty, tallying an elite 86.7 PFF grade in the process. He has three straight seasons of great play under his belt, and if he can stay healthy, there’s no denying he’ll have a strong chance of being named to his second career Pro Bowl.

6. Packers OT David Bakhtiari (281 points)

High: 4 (Duerrwaechter)

Low: 16 (Zeglinski)

Last year: 4

Though he played in just one game in 2021, Bakhtiari’s status as one of the best offensive tackles in football doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy any time soon.

A torn ACL suffered late in the 2020 season took away essentially all of his last year, but the 3-time Pro Bowler and 5-time All-Pro has proven he is a dominant anchor for the Packers’ offensive line. Don’t expect that to change in 2022.

5. Bears LB Roquan Smith (301 points)

High: 4 (Borkowski, Zeglinski, Duerrwaechter, Ramachandran)

Low: 12 (Sunderbruch)

Last year: 12

It’s safe to say that Smith is one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL today.

His 163 tackles placed him 5th in the league and helped propel him to his second straight second-team All-Pro appearance. His 12 tackles for a loss were the 4th-most among full-time linebackers, and his chops in coverage have turned him into one of the most dynamic second-level defenders in the game.

4. Packers CB Jaire Alexander (308 points)

High: 3 (Zeglinski, Duerrwaechter, Ramachandran, Schmitz)

Low: 11 (Salo)

Last year: 5

Alexander rises up a spot on the rankings after playing just 4 games in 2021 due to injury, which says a lot about the talent the NFC North lost this offseason, but also the sheer talent he brings to the table.

He tallied 3 pass breakups and an interception in the games he played before injuring his shoulder, along with notching a 54.5 allowed completion percentage. A second-team All-Pro in 2020 who’s still just 25 years old, there’s litte reason to think Alexander’s best football isn’t ahead of him.

3. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (316 points)

High: 3 (Infante, Salo, Borkowski, Zimmerman, Leming)

Low: 8 (Duerrwaechter)

Last year: 6

The positional value of the running back in today’s NFL can cause spirited debate, but what’s not up for debate is that Cook is one of the best going right now.

Despite missing 4 games, Cook still ran for 1,159 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. A do-it-all back with lightning quick feet and no glaring weaknesses other than durability, he’s a major part of the Vikings’ offense when healthy.

2. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (341 points)

High: 1 (Duerrwaechter)

Low: 2 (Infante, Salo, Borkowski, Zimmerman, Zeglinski, Leming, Sunderbruch, Ramachandran, Schmitz)

Last year: 9

Jefferson’s dominant rookie campaign wasn’t a fluke. He’s here to stay.

The LSU alumnus built upon his record-setting rookie year by catching 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Not only is he the best wide receiver in the NFC North by a country mile, but the argument could be made that he’s already the best wide receiver in the league today.

1. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (349 points)

High: 1 (Infante, Salo, Borkowski, Zimmerman, Zeglinski, Leming, Sunderbruch, Ramachandran, Schmitz)

Low: 2 (Duerrwaechter)

Last year: 1

As if there was any doubt.

Rodgers is a back-to-back NFL MVP who has been absurdly good for practically his entire career as starting quarterback for the Packers. As long as he’s under center for them and playing well, Green Bay will likely always be the favorites to win the NFC North.

Here is the finished top 50:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Packers CB Jaire Alexander Bears LB Roquan Smith Packers OT David Bakhtiari Lions C Frank Ragnow Packers DL Kenny Clark Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell Packers OG Elgton Jenkins Vikings S Harrison Smith Bears EDGE Robert Quinn Vikings EDGE Za’Darius Smith Packers RB Aaron Jones Lions TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Packers S Darnell Savage Packers S Adrian Amos Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Packers EDGE Rashan Gary Vikings WR Adam Thielen Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Bears WR Darnell Mooney Vikings OT Brian O’Neill Bears RB David Montgomery Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions OT Penei Sewell Lions OT Taylor Decker Packers CB Rasul Douglas Lions WR DJ Chark Bears QB Justin Fields Lions WR Jameson Williams Lions RB D’Andre Swift Lions OG Jonah Jackson Packers TE Robert Tonyan Vikings RB/KR Kene Nwangwu Lions CB Amani Oruwariye Bears S Eddie Jackson Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw Vikings CB Patrick Peterson Packers DL Devonte Wyatt Packers LB Quay Walker Packers CB Eric Stokes Packers RB AJ Dillon Vikings S Lewis Cine Bears S Jaquan Brisker Lions S Tracy Walker Bears CB Kyler Gordon

To give you a broader view of how each person voted, here are each writer’s top 35 players in the NFC North: