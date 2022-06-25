Bears sign second-round pick Kyler Gordon

On Saturday the Chicago Bears signed their top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft pick Kyler Gordon, a cornerback from Washington, to a standard four-year rookie contract.

Gordon was the 39th overall selection after being named to the First-Team All-Pac 12 team in 2021. His final year as a Husky saw him compile 45 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

The 6’, 200 pounder missed the last few offseason practice sessions at Halas Hall with what is presumed to be a minor injury, but he was spotted doing some work on the side, so it’s likely he’ll be ready to go when rookies report to training camp on July 23.

With Gordon signed that just leaves fellow second-round pick Jaquan Brisker as the only rookie without a contact. Considering Brisker was running with the starting defense for most of the offseason, I’d expect his deal to be announced soon.