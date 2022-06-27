The Bear’s Den, June 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 5 - Minnesota Vikings - CHGO - In this episode, the guys preview the Chicago Bears Week 5 opponent - the Minnesota Vikings. Here's what you must know.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Dazz Newsome - CHGO - Dazz Newsome is aiming to make the Chicago Bears roster after not seeing much action as a rookie. Here's his 2022 preview.

Bears salary cap: Chicago owes $56.8M in dead money to 14 players - Bears Wire - The Bears have $56.8 million in dead cap space, which ranks 2nd in the NFL. Here's a look at the 14 players who account for the dead money. Ken's Note: Wouldn't it be more fair to say Ryan Pace is responsible for $56.8M in dead money?

Bears sign 2nd-round draft pick Kyler Gordon - 670 The Score - The Bears have signed rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, they announced Saturday. Gordon was Chicago’s top draft choice in late April, as the team selected him at No. 39 overall in the second round.

Report: Bears LB Matt Adams arrested for gun possession - 670 The Score - Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday on misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a TMZ Sports report.

New Bears head coach focused on flags - Chicago Sun-Times - In two of the last three seasons, Matt Eberfus’ Colts boasted the least-penalized defense in the NFL.

Chicago Bears: Linebacker Matt Adams arrested - Chicago Tribune - Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful firearm possession.

Bears LB Matt Adams arrested - Chicago Sun-Times - He was arrested Thursday evening and charged with misdemeanor gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to a police report.

Report: NFL seeks indefinite suspension of Deshaun Watson, lasting at least one year - ProFootballTalk - At 6:05 p.m. ET on June 25, 2022, the Wall Street Journal posted an item from Andrew Beaton that contains this extremely noteworthy nugget. The league “is pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year for Watson.”

Wiltfong: Looking back at my 10 Most Important Chicago Bears of 2021 - Windy City Gridiron - My annual 10 Most Important Bears’ series will get started in a few days, but before I do that I got to take a look back at how I ranked it in 2021.

Wiltfong: Bears sign second-round pick Kyler Gordon - Windy City Gridiron - On Saturday the Chicago Bears signed their top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft pick Kyler Gordon, a cornerback from Washington, to a standard four-year rookie contract.

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears came to be 100 years ago today - Windy City Gridiron - The franchise we all know and love as the Chicago Bears was established on September 20, 1919, but back then they were known as the Decatur Staleys. They remained in Decatur, Illinois, which is...

Borkowski: Chicago Bears Super Bowl 57: Part Three - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are almost halfway through the 2022 regular season. Sitting two games below .500, what does the team have to do to get into the playoff picture?

WCG’s 2022 NFC North top 50: Nos. 1-10 - Windy City Gridiron - In the fifth and final article of a roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the top 50 players in the NFC North heading into 2022.

