The Bear’s Den, June 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker’s journey and why ‘he’s gonna be a great pro’ - The Athletic - Brisker’s journey reflects someone with the work ethic and skill set that Bears bosses Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus want to build around.

Breaking Down Every Position Along Bears Offensive Line Entering Training Camp - The Irish Bears Network - The offensive line may be the most hotly debated conversations amongst Bears Nation. Every year there is a position group that has all the attention entering Training Camp. There has been massive turnover on the offensive line since new General Manager Ryan Poles took over from Ryan Pace. Offensive Line Focus The General Manager &

30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 30 Khalil Herbert - Bears Wire - Our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022 series kicks off with second-year RB Khalil Herbert, whose role is expected to expand in Year 2.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 6 - Washington Commanders - CHGO - In today’s episode, the guys preview the Chicago Bears’ Week 6 opponent - the Washington Commanders.

Darnell Mooney Gives the Old Regime One Last Kick in the Pants - Bleacher Nation - The communication issues that were prevalent throughout the final year of the Ryan Pace-Matt Nagy regime really stand out when put into a new perspective.

Under Getsy, Bears eyeing stronger commitment to ground game - 670 The Score - With new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calling the plays, the Chicago Bears should be better committed to effectively running the football.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

A closer look at Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s playing career - Pride Of Detroit - A look back at the playing career of Dan Campbell

POLISH SAUSAGE

Fox will bring USFL back for a second season - ProFootballTalk - The USFL concludes its first season on Sunday. It will have a second season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #10 Trevis Gipson - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and kicking off the list is defensive end Trevis Gipson.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.