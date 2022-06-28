SB Nation Reacts: The Bears offseason gets a B

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Last week we asked you guys to give us your grade for the entire offseason of the Chicago Bears, and it was a hot topic of discussion with nearly 200 comments and a ton of votes in the Reacts’ poll.

You were asked to consider the front office changes, the coaching changes, free agency, the draft, and any other moves the team made or didn’t make since the 2021 season wrapped up.

Here’s how the results ended up with the majority of fans giving them a respectable B grade.

While I love the confidence shown from the A voters, my guess is these guys are looking at the team through Navy and Orange colored glasses. Those that voted C are likely in a wait and see mode, with the D voters probably concerned about the lack of star power added at wide receiver and offensive line.

And those that went with an F... that’s silly. Just moving on from the Pace/Nagy regime is worth at least one letter grade. Imagine where this franchise would be right now if George McCaskey elected to bring the band back for one more year.

