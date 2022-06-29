The Bears Hopium Den: What’s up with Bears Twitter?

Welcome back in to The Bears Hopium Den, a limited summer series focusing on the state of the Chicago Bears fanbase. We’re continuing the series with a focus on Bears Twitter, the unofficial name for the online community on the bird app. Quinten and Brenda join the show to give their thoughts on how that community has helped them share content, learn more about the game, and increase their overall enjoyment of being a Bears fan. Listen in to hear all about their relationship with the Chicago Bears, their favorite players, and more.

This series aims to explore fandom from different angles, perspectives, and backgrounds. Join us each week as we hear from fellow Bears fans through the summer.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn.