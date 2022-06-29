Which Bears position group worries you the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

The Chicago Bears will report to training camp next month in preparation for the 2022 season, and they’ll do so with the same group of 90 players they’ve had for the majority of the offseason. That roster has had many fans questioning the quality and depth at two position groups in particular, offensive line and wide receiver.

For today’s SB Nation Reacts’ Survey we’re asking you guys to tell which position group has you most concerned. After voting in the poll tell us what you’d like to see the Bears do before week one and/or let us know what you had hoped they would have done this offseason. Also if you’re worried about a position, but feel the Bears have still done the right thing in rolling with the current group of players, then tell us that too.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ZYPZ86/">Please take our survey</a>

