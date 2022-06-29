The Bear’s Den, June 29, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

The 5 biggest keys to a successful 2022 season for the Chicago Bears - Bears Goggles On - The Chicago Bears are being written off by almost everyone this season. However, these are the five biggest keys to their success in 2022.

Bears mailbag: Roquan Smith’s next deal, Ryan Poles’ approach and more - The Athletic - What’s up with receiver Dazz Newsome and rookie punter Trenton Gill? We have answers before the Bears report to training camp on July 26.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 7 - New England Patriots - CHGO - In today’s episode, Adam Hoge and Nicholas Moreano preview the Chicago Bears’ Week 7 opponent — the New England Patriots.

30 most important Bears of 2022: No. 29 Cairo Santos - Bears Wire - Our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022 series continues with Cairo Santos, who finally provides stability at the kicker position.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Equanimeous St. Brown - CHGO - Equanimeous St. Brown is looking to take his game to the next level as a Chicago Bear. Here’s his 2022 season outlook.

Wood: Zooming in on the Pass Rush - Da Bears Blog - Almost everything I’ve looked at so far this offseason has been about the offense, so now I want to shift gears and give some attention to returning players and new veterans on defense. That starts today with a closer examination of the pass rush.

Eberflus: Bears ‘not afraid’ to use youngsters in key roles - 670 The Score - The Bears won’t be afraid of using rookies and youngsters in key roles, coach Matt Eberflus said, pointing to his past in coaching as an example.

Podcast: Breaking down Bears’ offensive line ahead of training camp - Bears Wire - The Bears have plenty of questions heading into training camp, and the offensive line is at the top of the list. We break it down:

Baker Mayfield on Browns reconciliation: I think both sides ready to move on - ProFootballTalk - Mayfield was asked if there was any chance of a reconciliation with the Browns during an appearance at a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday. Mayfield said that “it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on” despite the uncertainty about Watson’s availability.

Wiltfong: SB Nation Reacts - The Bears offseason gets a B - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #9 David Montgomery - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season and I’m expecting big things from David Montgomery.

