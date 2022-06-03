The Bear’s Den, June 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears: What early praise for QB Justin Fields means - Chicago Tribune - Amid spring praise, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields’ second season likely will mix flashes of brilliance with surges of frustration.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Reasons to feel optimistic for Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears - CHGO - In this episode, Nicholas Moreano has Herb Howard from The Bigs Media join him. They discuss why fans should be optimistic about the season.

Why Will Fuller would make sense for Bears as low-risk, high-reward signing - RSN - If the Bears truly plan to push the ball down the field, they might as well take a gamble on Will Fuller’s ceiling.

The Bears Will Have *HOW MUCH* Cap Space Next Offseason?! - Bleacher Nation - Post-June 1 cuts will go in the books today, clearing more than $8 million in cap space for the Bears.

Bears free up additional salary cap space with post-June 1 cuts - Bears Wire - The Bears designated Danny Trevathan and Tarik Cohen as post-June 1 cuts, which has now freed up an additional $7.29 million in cap space.

RIP

Long-time Bears employee Joe Krajniak passes away - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears lost one of their longest-tenured employees earlier this week when Joe Krajniak passed away at the age of 83. A groundskeeper assistant, Krajniak had worked with the team since 1988.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings sign Jonathan Bullard - ProFootballTalk - Bullard was a 2016 third-round pick of the Bears and spent three seasons there before one-year stints with the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Falcons. He’s recorded 113 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 70 career games.

Aaron Rodgers says he thinks about retirement “all the time” - ProFootballTalk - “I think about it all the time,” Rodgers said following Wednesday night’s vanity TV golf event.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa’s teammates have no concerns about his arm strength - ProFootballTalk - McDaniel said Tagovailoa’s teammates know that his ability to read the defense and understand when to throw the ball so that his receivers will be open deep when the ball arrives is more important than how far he can throw a football.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Examining the legacy of 3 former Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Where does Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, and Allen Robinson belong in the long and storied history of the Chicago Bears?

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Salary Cap Check - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have had a modest offseason in adding free agents due to some salary cap issues from the previous regime, but they made a few transactions to give themselves wiggle room if any...

