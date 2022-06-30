The Bear’s Den, June 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Velus Jones Jr. - CHGO - Velus Jones Jr. is looking to make an immediate impact as a rookie for the Chicago Bears. Here’s his 2022 season preview.

Chicago Bears’ projected depth chart ahead of training camp - Bears Wire - Following the Bears’ offseason program, there has been some updates with the projected depth chart, specifically with the offensive line.

Who Will Step Up at Defensive End in 2022? - The Irish Bears Network - The Bears spent the majority of this year’s draft picks strengthening the secondary and offensive line. However, following the departure of Khalil Mack to the Chargers and the uncertainty surrounding Robert Quinn’s future with the team, the Bears are still left with an area of need in their pass rush. The makeup of the defensive

CHGO Bears Podcast: Previewing the Chicago Bears Week 8 matchup vs Dak Prescott, Cowboys - CHGO - In this episode, the guys preview the Chicago Bears’ Week 8 opponent - the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s what to expect when they visit Dak Prescott.

Wood: Zooming in on Coverage Players (Corners) - Da Bears Blog - Today we’re going to shift from examining players who rush the passer to those who defend passes that are thrown. We’ll start by looking at the CBs, with an upcoming article to look at linebackers and safeties.

Emma: Is Bears’ Darnell Mooney on track for extension? - 670 The Score - Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney has plenty of motivation in seeing his positional peers around the NFL landing long-term contract extensions.

REMEMBERING JOE DELANEY

Ken’s Note: Joe Delaney was a Kansas City Chief, not a Chicago Bear. Having said that, I had the honor of meeting him his rookie year, and he was a nice, genuine man. He was also a true hero. Delaney gave his life in his prime trying to rescue others. His story needs to be told.

Remembering Chiefs RB Joe Delaney, 39 years later - Arrowhead Pride - It’s been 39 years since Joe Delaney died trying to save three children from drowning.

Permanent memorial to Carnegie Hero Joe Delaney – Carnegie Hero Fund - Construction of permanent memorial for Carnegie Hero Joe Delaney spearheaded by retired police diver Marvin Dearman...

Original Article: Joe Delaney, Football Player, Drowns in a Rescue Attempt - The New York Times - Joe Delaney, a running back with the Kansas City Chiefs who was one of the National Football League's top rookies in 1981, drowned today after jumping into a pond to rescue three boys who were floundering in the water, police said. He was 24 years old.

Sometimes The Good Die Young - Sports Illustrated Vault (archived article) - Last Sunday, Oct. 30, Joe Delaney's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Denver Broncos. And in Shreveport, down the road from Haughton, where Joe was....

Joe Delaney lost his life trying to save three young boys, 39 years ago today - ProFootballTalk - Every year on June 29, we remember Joe Delaney. Every year on June 29, many hear his story for the first time.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears have 2 on the Athletic’s 40 under 40 list - Windy City Gridiron - The Athletic recently put out their annual NFL 40 under 40 list of the top young coaches, execs, agents and other rising stars around the league, and the Chicago Bears landed two such individuals...

Wiltfong: Which Bears position group worries you the most? - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #8 Nicholas Morrow - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and at number 8 is linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Berckes' Bears Hopium Den: What’s up with Bears Twitter? - Windy City Gridiron - JB is joined by two Bears Twitter veterans to talk about how to navigate the bird app

THE RULES

