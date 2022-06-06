The Bear’s Den, June 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears best-case scenario? Who starts at RG? Trade candidates? Mailbag, Part 2 - The Athletic - It’s optimism vs. pessimism for the Bears. What could get them to the playoffs? The level of concern at right guard and defensive end?

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: DeAndre Houston-Carson - CHGO - DeAndre Houston-Carson is entering his seventh season with the Chicago Bears. Here is what to expect from DHC in 2022.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Elijah Hicks - CHGO - Elijah Hicks was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round. Here’s a preview on what to expect from Hicks in his rookie season.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Tavon Young - CHGO - Tavon Young is entering his first season with the Chicago Bears. Here’s what to expect from Young in this 2022 preview.

Why Bears’ best-case 2022 scenario might include landing No. 1 pick - RSN - The Bears’ best chance to build a sustained winner is to exit the 2022 season knowing they have a coach, a quarterback and a highly coveted asset they can flip to accelerate their rebuild. In order to win in the long term, the Bears might be best served taking a lot of losses this fall.

Four Bears with most to prove during remainder of offseason - RSN - With a new regime taking over, everyone has something to prove.

Dannehy: History Says Fields May Need Time to Learn This Offense - Da Bears Blog - While Matt Nagy’s offense was rightly criticized, saying the new offense fits Fields’ strengths better is mostly a projection. As Fields said himself, what the Bears did last year was familiar to him.

With Justin Fields, Bears will ‘take our shots down the field’ - Chicago Sun-Times - For all the questions about Fields entering his second season, there’s no doubting his ability to go deep.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Should the Broncos extend Russell Wilson's contract now, or later? - ProFootballTalk - When Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns, he had four years left on his contract. The Browns ripped it up and gave him a massive, fully-guaranteed, five-year deal. When Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, he had two years left on his contract. He still does.

Polling Place: Which season did respondents say is the best for sports? - Chicago Sun-Times - Winter, spring, summer or fall? All you’ve got to do is make the call.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Examining the legacy of 3 former Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Where does Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, and Allen Robinson belong in the long and storied history of the Chicago Bears?

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Salary Cap Check - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have had a modest offseason in adding free agents due to some salary cap issues from the previous regime, but they made a few transactions to give themselves wiggle room if any...

