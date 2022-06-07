The Bear’s Den, June 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Expectations for Chicago Bears’ Teven Jenkins after tough rookie season - CHGO - In today’s episode, Adam Hoge, Nicholas Moreano and Kyle Williams discuss their expectations for Teven Jenkins as he heads into Year 2.

Bears players currently set for free agency after 2022 season - Bears Wire - Here’s a quick look at the Bears’ free agents following the 2022 season, including Roquan Smith and David Montgomery.

Matt Eberflus, Cole Kmet, and Lucas Patrick Reveal What the Bears Offense Will Look Like - Bleacher Nation - Do you want to know what the Chicago Bears offense might look like in 2022? We’ve got you covered.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Former Lions HC Matt Patricia ‘early favorite’ to call plays for Patriots’ ... offense - Pride Of Detroit - The former Lions head coach has quickly risen the ranks in New England and looks to be the favorite to call offensive plays for the Patriots this year.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Aaron Donald contract: Rams delay AD retirement with record-sized deal - Turf Show Times - LA will give Aaron Donald $65M in guaranteed money over the next two seasons

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still partying, just not with each other - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears QB’s ex-wife sounded off about his post-divorce comments.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.