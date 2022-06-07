Report: Bears lose OTA practice after violating off-season live contact rules

After violating the NFL’s CBA for live contact in May, the Bears were forced to wipe off and forgo Tuesday’s OTA practice, reports The Chicago Sun-Times Patrick Finley.

Live contact is prohibited during off-season workouts in the NFL’s CBA, which both the owners and the NFLPA agree to in writing. In this instance, head coach Matt Eberflus — in his first year at the helm for the Bears — appears to have stepped over the line, resulting in the loss of a practice.

The Bears are in their last week of “voluntary” OTA practices. Next week’s practices will be mandatory, after which Chicago will go on break for the summer before training camp at Halas Hall in late July.