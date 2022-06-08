The Bears Hopium Den: The Hype and the Gripe

Welcome in to The Bears Hopium Den, a limited summer series focusing on the state of the Chicago Bears fanbase. We’re kicking off the series with some familiar names to the Windy City Gridiron community. Aaron, Kev, and Steven joined me for a wide ranging conversation about Chicago Bears fandom and shared their personal stories of love and longing for a successful squad.

This series aims to explore fandom from different angles, perspectives, and backgrounds. Join us each week as we hear from fellow Bears fans through the summer.

