The Bear’s Den, June 8, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Matthew Adams - CHGO - Matthew Adams is entering his first year in Chicago. Here's what the special teams standout will provide the Bears in 2022.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Dane Cruikshank - CHGO - Dane Cruikshank is entering his first year with the Chicago Bears. Here is what to expect from the defense back in 2022.

Five Bears not named Justin Fields who will make or break 2022 season - RSN - Aside from Justin Fields, these five players could make or break the Bears' chances of being better than expected this fall.

Bears OTAs wind down, stories to watch as team moves to minicamp - RSN - Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields and co. will transition from OTAs to mandatory minicamp following Wednesday's last OTA.

Bears depth chart predictions before final OTAs of year - RSN - Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles will have a lot of new names playing in Chicago this season.

Bears preseason game vs. Seahawks to air on national TV - RSN - The entire country will get a look at Matt Eberflus' new team this NFL preseason.

Nicholas Morrow in Space [VIDEO] - Da Bears Blog - Admittedly, I knew very little of Nicholas Morrow’s time with the Raiders. But this film study video does a nice job breaking down his work in space. If he stays healthy, he’ll be a brilliant complement to Roquan Smith inside.

Report: Bears violated NFL practice contact rules - 670 The Score - The Bears’ scheduled Tuesday practice in OTAs was canceled as punishment for the team recently violating the NFL’s rules regarding contact in practices, the Chicago Tribune reported.

What does the Bears’ OTA bust tell us about Matt Eberflus? - Chicago Sun-Times - Last month’s practices were either a sign of Eberflus’ early struggles to run a proper workout or his willingness to inch past the line of acceptable protocol.

Chicago Bears punished for violating NFL practice rules - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears were forced to cancel their OTA practice for Tuesday at Halas Hall after violating the offseason rules.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are ‘at a higher level intellectually’ in Year 2 - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions are entering Year 2 of the Dan Campbell era a little more talented and a little wiser.

Packers WR Allen Lazard does not report to minicamp as contract dispute continues - Acme Packing Company - Lazard has yet to sign the one-year deal that came with Green Bay placing a second-round tender on him this offseason.

POLISH SAUSAGE

USFL players vote to unionize - ProFootballTalk - The USFL didn’t want its players to unionize. The USFL didn’t get what it wanted.

DaeSean Hamilton will undergo surgery after injuring knee Tuesday - ProFootballTalk - Texans receiver DaeSean Hamilton injured his right knee in Tuesday’s organized team activity and will require surgery, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Hamilton, though, did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament and is expected to return this season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Report - Chicago Bears lose OTA practice after violating off-season live contact rules - Windy City Gridiron - A tough spring break for Chicago after violating the NFL’s CBA.

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: But what if the Bears go defense Round 1? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears contradicted expectations with their first two picks in 2022. What if they do that with their Round 1 pick next year?

