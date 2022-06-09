The Bear’s Den, June 9, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus: Our Team Will Adjust To Adversity - On Tap Sports Net - After the Chicago Bears OTA ended Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media to discuss practice and the vacated session.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus downplays OTA penalty - Chicago Sun-Times - The coach said the Bears were stripped of an offseason practice because of a “few plays early on in the OTA process” that resulted in neither a fine for him nor the franchise.

Chicago Bears say violation a result of young, hungry roster - Chicago Tribune - Docked a day for too much contact in OTAs, the Chicago Bears chalk it up to a younger roster with hungry players looking to prove themselves.

Bears return to practice after being penalized an OTA: ‘Chalk it up to the game’ - The Athletic - Matt Eberflus and several Bears players suggest that youth, inexperience and going too hard contributed to the practice violations.

Hoge’s Bears Things: Matt Eberflus, players walk fine line with intense practices - CHGO - The Bears got busted, but maybe it’s not that big of a deal?

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Nicholas Morrow - CHGO - Nicholas Morrow hasn’t played a down since the 2020 season. Yet, there are big expectations for the Chicago Bears linebacker in 2022.

Chicago Bears: Q&A with receiver Darnell Mooney at football camp - The Gadsden Times - The Gadsden Times catches up with former Gadsden City standout Darnell Mooney. See what the Chicago Bear star wide receiver had to say

The NFL Didn’t Even Fine Matt Eberflus or Anyone From the Bears For Their Misdeeds at OTAs - Bleacher Nation - The practices that featured too much contact for the league’s liking and led the NFL to cancel one OTA practice didn’t even garner a fine.

Dannehy: Young Bears I Just Can’t Quit Yet, Volume I (Oink, and Others) - Da Bears Blog - Below is a list of a few lesser-discussed players who might benefit from the regime change.

Matt Eberflus, Bears won’t back down from intense approach - 670 The Score - The Bears were penalized this week by the NFL and the players’ association for violating contact rules in practice back in May, an infraction that stemmed from the intense approach that new coach Matt Eberflus covets.

Bears' lost OTA practice blamed on young roster trying to impress new coaches - ProFootballTalk - “We’re going 100 percent, and you’re being asked to go 100 percent, and you want to show out for a new staff,” said Kmet, who is entering his third season. “You have young guys and guys like me that want to stick around here and be around here. . . . And I think it’s a balance.”

Plan B: Bears DT Justin Jones thriving, feeling ‘at home’ in scheme - Chicago Sun-Times - After Akiem Hicks’ departure and problems that nixed signing premier free agent Larry Ogunjobi, Jones is fitting in nicely.

Rookie LT Braxton Jones gets his shot at Bears OTA - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears will be mixing and matching to find the best five offensive-line starters. On Wednesday, Jones, a fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, played with the first-team offense, with Larry Borom at right tackle.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Rams sign Cooper Kupp to 3-year extension worth $75 million - Turf Show Times - Kupp now joins Aaron Donald as one of the top-paid players in the NFL

Sammy Watkins: My career hasn’t been what I projected, and my back is against the wall - ProFootballTalk - “I think I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,’” Watkins said Wednesday, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career — to stay on the field.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

The Bears Hopium Den: The Hype and the Gripe - Windy City Gridiron - Host Jeff Berckes welcomes WCG veterans Aaron, Kev, and Steven to the opening episode of The Bears Hopium Den.

