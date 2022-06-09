 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Fields, Cole Kmet, and Teven Jenkins go yard at Wrigley

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Several members of the Chicago Bears headed over to Wrigley Field earlier today, the home of the Chicago Cubs, while both they and the Cubs had an off day. The Bears just wrapped up the voluntary OTA portion of their offseason while the Cubs have a day off before heading to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees starting tomorrow.

The Bears were penalized for too much hitting earlier this week, which resulted in losing one OTA practice, but today they made sure to get their hits in by taking batting practice.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who played middle infield in high school, and tight end Cole Kmet, who pitched at Notre Dame, both cracked home runs today, and you can see some highlights in the Tweets below.

The homers were impressive enough, but how about the camaraderie from the players as they all rallied around to cheer on their teammates.

According to the Bears website writer Larry Mayer, Kmet won the Bears home run derby with 3, while Fields cracked 2, but it was offensive lineman Teven Jenkins who put his lone homer out of Wrigley and onto Waveland Avenue.

Unfortunately there was no video of Jenkins’ bomb.. until now!

The Bears shared some video from the day and their big offensive lineman was included.

