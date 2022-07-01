SB Nation Reacts: Chicago’s offensive line has you most concerned

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Earlier this week we asked you guys, via a SB Nation Reacts’ Poll, to give us the position group you were most concerned with, and to no surprise offensive line came in number one.

What did surprise me however was that “other” nearly came in with more votes than wide receiver. WIth a big name wide out not added in free agency or via trade, and the position not addressed with either of their first two picks in the draft, fans have been all over social media expressing concern with the depth at receiver. So I just assumed this vote would be closer, but maybe fans have come around on the potential of Velus Jones Jr. and the impact that Byron Pringle could have.

As for the “other” category, many of you guys had quarterback as a concern as Justin Fields has a lot to prove heading into year two, and defensive line was mentioned quite a bit as well.

I get the Fields worry — I disagree as I believe he’s going to be good — but I can certainly understand where fans are coming from.

I do not get the angst about the d-line. If the Bears do trade Robert Quinn then some guys will need to step up, but with Quinn still in town the line is looking solid.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.