The Bear’s Den, July 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Former Bears QB Jay Cutler hopes Justin Fields is ‘next big thing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - However, Cutler is concerned that Fields faces, “the same problem the Bears have had for a long time.”

Chicago Bears: Minor-league baseball complex in Arlington Heights? - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are making progress toward completing their deal to move to Arlington Heights. One outsider has proposed adding a minor-league baseball complex to the site.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 9 - Miami Dolphins - CHGO - In this episode, the guys preview the Chicago Bears Week 9 opponent - the Miami Dolphins.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Tajae Sharpe - CHGO - Tajae Sharpe is looking to become a part of the Chicago Bears Offense. Can he make the team? Here’s his 2022 season preview.

30 Most Important Bears: No. 27 Al-Quadin Muhammad - Bears Wire - Next up in our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022 series is DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, who rejoins Matt Eberflus on the retooled defensive line.

Would Emmanuel Sanders be ideal free-agent addition for Bears? - RSN - If the Bears want to add to their receiving corps before the season begins, Emmanuel Sanders could provide on-field production and off-field mentorship to Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney.

Wood: Zooming in on Coverage Players (LB and S) - Da Bears Blog - Today we’ll switch to look at how linebackers and safeties have fared in coverage.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions expect to "see more athleticism" from Alim McNeill this season - ProFootballTalk - The Lions are looking for big jumps from a number of young players during the 2022 season and defensive tackle Alim McNeill is on that list.

POLISH SAUSAGE

USC, UCLA poised to join Big Ten in latest college football shakeup - ProFootballTalk - The big business of college football is getting another shakeup, with USC and UCLA poised to join the Big Ten.

Deshaun Watson: NFL wants indefinite suspension for QB - Chicago Tribune - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing concluded with the NFL adamant about an indefinite suspension.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong’s 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #7 Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and tight end Cole Kmet checks in at number 7.

THE RULES

