According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Chicago Bears have fired LaMar “Soup” Campbell, who was previously their vice president of player engagement and had been with the franchise since 2017.

If that names rings a bell, that’s because Campbell was a part of the search team that was tasked with finding the Bears new general manager and head coach earlier this year. Campbell along with Chairman George McCaskey, Team President and CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade, and consultant Bill Polian interviewed and all agreed that Ryan Poles was the man to lead the franchise into the future as their new general manager.

Biggs tweeted that “Poles called Campbell, who was out of town on vacation, and dismissed him.”

That makes it sound like there could have been one incident that led to the firing, but CHGO’s Adam Hoge Tweeted that there was “no specific event that led to this move,” and it was “just part of Poles’ overhaul of the organization.”

Poles has overhauled most of his front office, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Campbell was a very popular member of the franchise.