The Bear’s Den, July 11, 2022

Bears’ Pace-era holdovers have plenty to prove - Chicago Sun-Times - Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins — the Bears’ top draft pick in 2021 — was a foundation piece under previous general manager Ryan Pace. But he’s already on shaky ground entering the first training camp under Ryan Poles after being demoted in OTAs.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 15 — Philadelphia Eagles - CHGO - In this episode, Adam Hoge and Nicholas Moreano take a look at the Chicago Bears’ Week 15 opponent — the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Darrynton Evans - CHGO - Chicago Bears RB Darrynton Evans is looking to get his career back on track after multiple injuries. Here’s his 2022 season preview.

Film Review: Digging into Justin Fields’ best and worst games during the 2021 season - CHGO - Bears quarterback Justin Fields made both good and bad plays during his rookie season. Here are a few from his highest and lowest graded game.

Best salary cap bargains for Chicago Bears in 2022 - Bears Wire - The Bears have a number of key players on affordable deals in 2022. Here are the 11 best salary cap bargains for Chicago this season.

2021 QB class: Justin Fields, Mac Jones on top as Trey Lance questions arise - RSN - Justin Fields has a new OC, Mac Jones shed the pounds, and Trey Lance might be dealing with “arm fatigue.”

Bears Infrastructure Crashes Canceling Hundreds Of Training Camp Tickets - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears have canceled hundreds of tickets to training camp at Halas Hall due to a technical malfunction on their website.

Duane Brown is arrested on gun charges - ProFootballTalk - Brown was arrested at LAX airport on Saturday at roughly 2:00 p.m. local time. He allegedly tried to go through security with a gun in his luggage.

Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as “childish and immature” - ProFootballTalk - The bridge between the Browns and Baker Mayfield became hopelessly obliterated when someone from the team told Chris Mortensen of ESPN that the team wanted an adult in the room at the position.

Wiltfong's 10 Most Important Bears of 2022: #1 Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - For the 14th straight year I’m bringing you who I believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season and topping this year’s list is quarterback Justin Fields.

