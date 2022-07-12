The Bear’s Den, July 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Schedule Preview: Week 16 — Buffalo Bills - CHGO - In this episode, the guys preview the Chicago Bears Week 16 opponent - the Buffalo Bills.

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Trestan Ebner - CHGO - Chicago Bears RB Trestan Ebner is looking to make an immediate impact as a rookie. Here’s his 2022 season preview.

Bears training camp: Under-the-radar players to watch this summer - Bears Wire - While all eyes will be on some of the bigger names on the Bears roster, here are some under-the-radar players to watch in training camp.

Justin Fields’ growth among four keys for Bears to find success in 2022 - RSN - How does a team on the ground floor of a rebuild define success? Here are four ways the Bears can have a great 2022 season even if the wins don’t come.

Why Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker vital to setting tone for Bears’ rebuild - RSN - Hitting on draft picks is the quickest way to jumpstart a rebuild. Missing on them can set a team back years. That’s why Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are vital to Year 1 of the Matt Eberflus era.

Is Ryan Poles The Perfect Fit To Revitalize The Chicago Bears? - On Tap Sports Net - This former NFL executive believes in Chicago Bears’ General Manager Ryan Poles and explains what makes the first-time GM so great.

Velus Jones Jr. is a “Baby Horse” With No Concerns About Being a 25-Year-Old Rookie - Bleacher Nation - Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. told Adam Rank’s The Sick Podcast: “Me being 25 is not going to stop me from running past people to score touchdowns.” And I’m totally here for that big play energy.

Super Bowl Winning Executive Scott Pioli Raves About New Bears GM Ryan Poles - Bleacher Nation - Ryan Poles began his career as an entry-level personnel employee under Scott Pioli, but it wasn’t long before he was on the front-office fast track.

Trevor Lawrence: After 2021, I have a greater appreciation for winning - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback Trevor Lawrence went through a nightmare of a rookie year with the Jaguars, with former head coach Urban Meyer getting fired 13 games into the season.

Householder: What I’m most looking forward to at Chicago Bears training camp - Windy City Gridiron - Training camp means football is almost back and that’s what Sam is excited for!

