The Bears Hopium Den: Will the new Ryan & Matt be better than the old?

Welcome back in to the Bears Hopium Den. In this week’s episode, we’re bringing everyone back to discuss one question - what do you think of the new Bears General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus. The panel does a great job of adding nuance and insight into expectations for the new regime and what they’re looking forward to the most.

Head on into the Hopium Den to join your fellow Bears fans in talking about the future direction of the organization and be sure to join us next week as the same group discusses #1 in your hearts and your programs - Mr. Justin Fields.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn.