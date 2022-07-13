The Bear’s Den, July 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears hope Bill Belichick’s miss can be their gain with N’Keal Harry trade - RSN - Bill Belichick drafted N’Keal Harry over several current stars, including Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf, and A.J. Brown. It might have just been a miss. But the Bears hope the Patriots’ evaluation proves correct, and Harry’s talent surfaces with a change of scenery.

Why Velus Jones Jr. will be Bears’ offensive X-factor in 2022 - RSN - Darnell Mooney is in line for a breakout season, and Cole Kmet should thrive in the Bears’ new offense. But they’ll need another playmaker to field a truly effective offense. Enter: Velus Jones Jr.

Who’s Starting at QB for the Niners in Week 1 Against the Bears - Bleacher Nation - The expectation is that Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded, which will ultimately lead toTrey Lance starting. But that trade hasn’t come (yet).

David Montgomery Didn’t Even Get a Single Down-Ballot Vote in ESPN’s Poll Ranking Top RBs - Bleacher Nation - David Montgomery predicts the Bears will shock some folks in 2022. Perhaps Chicago’s surprise ascent will begin with Montgomery beating expectations of his own.

Emma: Bears TE Cole Kmet must prove himself in 2022 - 670 The Score - Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has the opportunity to prove himself in 2022 with greater stability around him, but this should be a revealing season ahead.

Report: Former Bear Marion Barber died from heat stroke - ProFootballTalk - The Collin County medical examiner’s office ruled Marion Barber III died from a heat stroke, Jori Epstein of USA Today reports.

Former Bears punter Bob Parsons dies at 72 - Chicago Sun-Times - A quarterback who converted to tight end at Penn State, Parsons utilized his versatility with the Bears — he caught four touchdown passes as a tight end, completed 7-of-13 passes on fake punts and his 81-yard punt in 1982 is still the third longest in franchise history.

Le'Veon Bell won't play football this year to focus on his boxing career - ProFootballTalk - Le’Veon Bell has not played since Week 18 of last season, and he saw only 44 touches in 170 snaps over eight games with two different teams. His career has not been the same since his 2017 All-Pro season, which was followed by a holdout in 2018 in a contract dispute with the Steelers.

Infante's 2023 Bears draft: Georgia DL Jalen Carter a name to remember - Windy City Gridiron - Jalen Carter stands out as a perfect fit for the Bears in Round 1 of next year’s draft.

