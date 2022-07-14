The Bear’s Den, July 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears 2022 player preview: Jaylon Johnson - CHGO - Jaylon Johnson is looking to take his game to new heights in Year 3. Here’s the season preview of the Chicago Bears’ cornerback.

Takeaways from the Bears trading for WR N’Keal Harry - Bears Wire - 1) The trade was a win for the Bears.

Chicago Bears hire new director of player development and mental skills - RSN - Wiley joins the Bears with over seven years of experience providing mental skills experience and mental health counseling to high school, collegiate and professional coaches and players. He also has over 10 years working with different organizations as a counselor and consultant.

Grading the Bears trade for WR N’Keal Harry - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears’ receiving corps looks a bit different than it did 24 hours ago after the team reportedly agreed to acquire New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

Super Bowl champ slams Bears: ‘This roster sucks. It’s the reality of it’ | RSN - “This roster sucks,” Keyshawn Johnson said on ESPN. “It’s the reality of it. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got 2-3 players that can probably start for another team and that’s it.”

N’Keal Harry Welcomed Himself to Chicago, So Let’s Watch Some Highlights (UPDATE: It’s Official) - Bleacher Nation - N’Keal Harry hasn’t done it with consistency at the pro level, but the sizzle reel of highlights gives me hope that there is something the Bears can unlock when he arrives.

Jaylon Johnson Has the NFL’s Best Coverage Grade Over Expectation - Bleacher Nation - PFF’s newly created coverage metric speaks volumes as to how good Jaylon Johnson is ... and can be moving forward.

CHICAGOOOO LET’S GET TO IT pic.twitter.com/ZZzNkPNN6R — Keal (@NkealHarry15) July 13, 2022

N'Keal Harry tweets "Let's get to it" after trade to Bears - ProFootballTalk - That looks like a step in the right direction for Harry and his first comment about the trade suggests he feels the same way. Harry tweeted “let’s get to it” to Chicago on Wednesday.

Bears waive long snapper Antonio Ortiz - ProFootballTalk - Chicago waived long snapper Antonio Ortiz on Wednesday to make room for N'Keal Harry’s arrival.

Bears hire Mike Wiley Jr. as director of player development - Chicago Sun-Times - Wiley replaces LaMar “Soup” Campbell, who was fired as vice president of player engagement around July 1. Wiley most recently was a mental performance coach at Courtex Performance from 2019-22.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Where Do Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson Rank in the Top 10 Chicago Bears on Defense? - CHGO - Listen as the guys rank the top 10 Chicago Bears on defense heading into the 2022 season. Where do Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson land?

Adam Hoge mailbag: Why Justin Fields controls the Bears' rebuild timeline - CHGO - There’s some serious vacation time on the horizon before the Bears officially report to training camp in Lake Forest on Jul. 26, but before I shut it down for a couple weeks, I thought it would be fun to do a summer-edition mailbag.

Baker Mayfield trade complicates the Jimmy Garoppolo situation - ProFootballTalk - With quarterback Baker Mayfield traded from the Browns to the Panthers, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the next former starter to be available in trade. So what will it take to get Garoppolo?

Ramachandran: What I Am Most Looking Forward To At Bears Training Camp - Windy City Gridiron - With Bears training camp right around the corner, I break down what I’m looking for in preparation for the 2022 season.

Ortho: Where was the average NFL offensive starter drafted, by position? - Windy City Gridiron Fan Post - Where a player was drafted matters. Not necessarily in a specific case - No one would take Sam Darnold (1st rounder) over Tom Brady (6th rounder). But in aggregate, players drafted higher in the...

Berckes' Bears Hopium Den: Will the new Ryan & Matt be better than the old? - Windy City Gridiron - JB welcomes back the Hopium Den guests to discuss the new direction of the Chicago Bears

