Dominate your Fantasy Football Drafts: Quarterback Edition

Do you prefer to walk into your fantasy football draft without a plan and take players that you think you might remember were kind of good a few years ago or do you want to dominate your league and impress your friends? Do you want to put in the hundreds of hours of research required to build a board or would you like to just listen to an expert build theirs? That’s what I thought!

Host Jeff Berckes welcomes the Editor of the QB List, Erik Smith, for a special fantasy football draft prep series to help you dominate your league. The first episode breaks down the QBs - from Allen to Zach Wilson and everyone in between. Join the guys each week as they break down a different position group, talk strategy, and help you to a league championship.

Thank us in January when you’re hoisting virtual trophies in your profile.

Video version:

Audio version:

You can find me on Twitter @gridironborn.