The Bear’s Den, July 15, 2022

CHGO Bears Podcast: Countdown to Camp: Previewing Kyler Gordon and the Chicago Bears Secondary - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share their in-depth season preview of the entire Chicago Bears secondary heading into 2022 training camp.

Bears’ Darnell Mooney has small frame, huge drive: ‘His desire and passion are rare’ - The Athletic - Mooney works out late at night at the Bears’ facility, has a Jugs machine for catching footballs at home and trains often with Justin Fields.

Bears training camp: How many roster spots are up for grabs? - Bears Wire - Here’s a closer look at the roster locks and the roster spots still available as the Bears approach training camp in 2022.

Why N’Keal Harry trade is evidence Bears taking right rebuild approach - RSN - Ryan Poles hasn’t made any big swings this offseason. Instead, he’s made marginal moves like the N’Keal Harry trade, practicing patience until he gets a clear picture of what the Bears have and what they need.

Inside N’Keal Harry’s turbulent stint with the New England Patriots - PFF - N’Keal Harry became the third wide receiver from the 2019 draft to be traded this offseason when he was dealt from the New England Patriots to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick. PFF’s Doug Kyed talks to league sources to look at what went wrong for the 24-year-old receiver in New England.

Derek Carr on Davante Adams: We both went “all in” to play together again - ProFootballTalk - Davante Adams turned down more money from the Packers and requested a trade to the Raiders instead. The All-Pro receiver confirmed last month he wanted to reunite with his best friend, Derek Carr, and move closer to his native California.

Report: “Very reasonable” Kyler Murray signs extension before camp - ProFootballTalk - There’s still some time before camp opens for Arizona, however, and the prospect of getting a new deal in place remains in play.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Have they done enough at quarterback? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster.

Berckes' Dominate your Fantasy Football Drafts: Quarterback Edition - Windy City Gridiron - JB and Erik Smith are here to help you win championships, plain and simple

