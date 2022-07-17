Chicago Bears 2022 Training Camp Position Battles

The Chicago Bears will have their first training camp practice on July 27, and with a new coaching staff in place this offseason that means there are a lot of roster spots up for grabs. There will plenty of competition for the first string but the depth as well. Considering there are only about 30 players returning that were around Chicago year ago, the position battles will be fierce.

A new regime also means it’ll be tough to predict how the staff will construct their roster. A few questions we’ll have answered in couple months are; Will they roster a third QB? Could a space be held for a special teams ace? Will they go heavy at offensive line? Will a defensive head coach prioritize defensive depth? There’s no track record of data to pull from with a first time head coach in Matt Eberflus, which makes predicting a 53-man roster that much harder.

Some spots will be no-brainers, but the roster battles will be fun to monitor all throughout training camp and the preseason.

Also with practice squads increasing to 16-players this year, with 6 of those players not having a cap on experience, teams will have more roster flexibility.

In this position by position series (story stream below) we’ll go over the current group of players in each room and speculate on who will be around come week one of the regular season.