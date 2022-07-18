Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: Offense

Bears Banter has dropped the mother of all podcasts!

In what is part one of a two-part Chicago Bears podcast series, Bill Zimmerman is joined by Robert Schmitz and they break down every position group on the offensive side of the ball (defense coming in part two). Instead of sounding overly positive or overly negative about a group, why not both? The guys focus on a best-case/worst-case scenario for each position group. Plus, the guys look at the N’Keal Harry trade and if Harry can have some sort of impact this season on the Bears offense.

This podcast is packed with content so make sure you check it out. You’ll hear discussions ranging from Darnell Mooney to Doug Kramer. You’ll hear what to expect from Cole Kmet, the stable of running backs and of course, Justin Fields.

Check out the podcast below and stay tuned for part two focusing on the defense which will be out on July 25th!