The Bear’s Den, July 18, 2022

BEARRRSSSS

N’Keal Harry Provides Homerun Potential At A Fraction Of The Price - The Irish Bears Network - The 2019 NFL Draft featured a slew of talented wide receivers who have already established themselves as some of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the game, including Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin. As crazy as it sounds, the only two receivers who were selected in the first round were Marquise Brown,

CHGO Bears Podcast: Countdown to Camp: Previewing Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears Linebackers - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share their season preview of the Chicago Bears linebackers before the team begins training camp.

Bears’ 53-man roster, depth chart projections ahead of training camp - RSN - With N’Keal Harry now in the picture, let’s take a stab at what the Bears’ Week 1 roster and depth chart will look like.

Bears training camp preview: Who are the newcomers in 2022? - Bears Wire - Ahead of training camp, here’s a look at the new additions to the Bears roster, listed by jersey number.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Ben Leber: Mike Zimmer didn’t like Kirk Cousins, and it showed - ProFootballTalk - Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Browns will pursue a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Deshaun Watson is suspended for “lengthy” period - ProFootballTalk - Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently reported that the Browns plan to sign a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Watson is suspended for a “lengthy period of time.” Currently, Josh Dobbs is the third quarterback on the depth chart, behind Watson and Brissett.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: How will the running back room shape up? - Windy City Gridiron - Part three of this 11-part, Chicago Bears’ training camp preview series is about he running back position, and this year that includes a fullback!

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Looking for a break out wide out - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster. Yesterday the focus was on the QBs, so today it’s all about the receivers.

