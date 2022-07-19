The Bear’s Den, July 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears training camp: Players with the most to gain - Bears Wire - Let’s take a look at those Bears players with the most to gain during training camp.

Justin Fields’ key stats, new scheme reason Bears should believe in QB’s future - RSN - Justin Fields turned the ball over 22 times during his rookie season. Those numbers aren’t good, but there’s reason to suggest he’ll be much sharper and better with the football this fall in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Robbie Gould Co-Signs a Potential Bears Move to Arlington Heights - Bleacher Nation - If anyone can make a strong case for the Bears moving out of Soldier Field, it would be the best kicker in franchise history.

The Madden ‘23 Rating Scale Aggressively Underrates Darnell Mooney - Bleacher Nation - Hey, Madden! What gives!?

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where Bears stand ahead of training camp - RSN - With training camp set to get underway in a week, Josh Schrock delivers his updated NFL power rankings.

Training Camp Questions for a Season Lacking Urgency (Not Import) - Da Bears Blog - Here are some questions worth considering.

Borkowski’s Bears Super Bowl 57 Part Four - Windy City Gridiron - With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching, it’s time for the Bears to make one final push into playoff contention.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Historian Jack Silverstein Discusses Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame Candidacy - CHGO - In this episode, Windy City Gridiron’s Jack Silverstein joins to discuss Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael’s NFL Hall of Fame chances.

Civil complaint against Chicago Bears, Mario Edwards Jr. dismissed - Chicago Tribune - The North Carolina woman who sued the Chicago Bears and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. last year voluntarily dismissed her complaint earlier this month, but her lawyer said she plans to refile it.

Fantasy football 2022: Bears hoping Cole Kmet can grow along with Justin Fields - The Athletic - Only 23, the tight end might be the Bears’ second-most-reliable passing target entering 2022 behind receiver Darnell Mooney.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Fred Warner: Trey Lance is ready for it - ProFootballTalk - Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the 49ers this season. The question is: How will he play?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: Tight end depth had a total makeover - Windy City Gridiron - In this 11-part training camp preview we’ll go position by position examining the players on the Chicago Bears 90-man roster, with today’s focus on the tight ends.

Silverstein: Steve McMichael missed the Hall of Fame this year. But his candidacy is far from over. - Windy City Gridiron - Hall of Fame analysts explain what happens next.

Zimmerman & Schmitz' Chicago Bears Podcast: Training Camp Preview: Offense; Will Justin Fields make the leap? - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz and Bill Zimmerman preview what to watch this training camp on the offensive side of the ball

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.