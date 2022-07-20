The Bears Hopium Den: Will Justin Fields be THE Guy?

Will Justin Fields be the guy?

It’s the most important question for the Chicago Bears for 2022 and beyond. It’s hard to quantify just how much that question means to this franchise, this city, this fan base. Host Jeff Berckes welcomes back the Hopium Den participants one more time for a big roundtable-style discussion on the biggest Bears question.

For those of you that have followed the Hopium Den all series, this will be the last episode you’ll hear from these twelve participants. The series will shift focus for the final episodes. A huge thanks to Kev, Aaron, Steven, Taylor, Stacey, Heidi, Ciaran, Andrew, Quinten, Brenda, Kris, and Greg. Each person brought something unique to the table to add value to the show.

