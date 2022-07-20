The Bear’s Den, July 20, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Former Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman retires - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on July 6, instead is retiring at 28, the Falcons announced Tuesday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Previewing Justin Jones, Teven Jenkins and the Chicago Bears’ Trenches - CHGO - In this episode, the guys share their in-depth previews of the Chicago Bears offensive and defensive lines heading into camp.

Madden 23: These Bears wide receiver ratings are pretty brutal - Bears Wire - In what will come as a surprise to no one, Bears wide receivers were rated pretty poorly in Madden 23.

Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols show Ryan Poles made smart Bears rebuild moves - RSN - Ryan Poles arrived and gutted the Bears' defensive line. Some moves were harder to stomach than others, but Eddie Goldman's retirement, Bilal Nichols' PUP stint, and Akiem Hicks' injury history show the Bears' GM deserves the benefit of doubt.

Four Bears with most to prove during 2022 training camp - RSN - Training camp is a week away which means several Bears will be under pressure to prove they should be part of the plan for 2022 and beyond.

Former Chicago Bear Eddie Goldman retires from the NFL, per reports - RSN - Former Bears defensive tackle, Eddie Goldman, retires from the NFL, sources announce.

Da Bears Blog | Three Questions with [REDACTED] About the Potential of the 2022 Chicago Bears - [REDACTED] is a guy from my neighborhood who just happens to be very high up in an NFL organization.

Report: Former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to retire - 670 The Score - Former Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman is set to retire, according to a report Tuesday. The news comes after he signed a one-year deal with the Falcons earlier in July.

Eddie Goldman tells Falcons he’s retiring - ProFootballTalk - According to an announcement from the team, Goldman has informed the Falcons that he is retiring from the NFL. Goldman was set to make $1.12 million with $895,000 of his salary guaranteed.

Kenosha Kingfish mascot was hoping for a gentle push from AJ Dillon - ProFootballTalk - The video of Packers running back AJ Dillon running over (literally) the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, dressed as Elvis, quickly went viral after Bleacher Report posted it. Trey Meier, who was left as roadkill, figures it wouldn’t have gotten as much notice if his giant mascot head hadn’t gone flying during the July 16 promotion.

How Baker Mayfield can earn back his $3.5 million in incentives - ProFootballTalk - Mayfield’s regular-season incentives mainly hinge on him playing 75 percent of the regular-season snaps.

Browns quietly brace for eight-game Deshaun Watson suspension - ProFootballTalk - If the reasonably expected range of punishment for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson does indeed fall in the range of two to eight games, the team that employs him currently is expecting the higher end of things.

Berckes: What I am Most Looking Forward to at Training Camp - Windy City Gridiron - JB shares what he’s most looking forward to at this year’s camp

Wiltfong’s Chicago Bears 2022 Position Battles: The offensive line has a lot to prove - Windy City Gridiron - Next up in our position by position, Chicago Bears’ training camp preview is the most worrisome position of all, the offensive line.

